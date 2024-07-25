‘Carina’ postpones MPBL games

MANILA – The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) also called off its scheduled games on Thursday night as Caloocan City and the rest of Metro Manila are still reeling from the ravage of Super Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Following the Metro Manila Council’s decision to place the entire metropolitan area in a state of calamity, the regional league called off its supposed three-game schedule at the Caloocan Sports Complex with the last two games having playoff implications.

Caloocan was supposed to host San Juan in a potential preview of a first-round series in the North Division Playoffs at 8 p.m.

Pasay was supposed to face off Nueva Ecija in a rematch of last year’s Round of 16 affair at 6 p.m. / PNA