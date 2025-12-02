Carla Abellana posts ring photo, fuels engagement buzz

Actress Carla Abellana thrilled fans on Monday, December 1, 2025, when she posted a photo showing what appeared to be an engagement ring.
Abellana shared the image of her hand alongside another person’s hand. Netizens immediately assumed the second hand belonged to her partner.
The Kapuso star did not confirm an engagement in the caption.
Instead, she shared the Bible verse: “Jeremiah 29:11: ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.’”
Celebrities and netizens flooded her post with congratulations. (SunStar Cebu)