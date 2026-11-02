Carla Guevara mourns death of beloved fur baby

THEATER actress Carla Guevara is grieving the loss of her nine-year-old Chow Chow, Charlie the Hunterbear.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 Carla shared photos of Charlie through the years, including a 2016 photo of her holding him for the first time.

“I don’t know how I’m going to move on from this. It is the most painful feeling to lose someone you love,” she wrote.

Carla described Charlie as her best friend, protector and baby, thanking him for the unconditional love he gave their family.

“You were the best, kindest, loving furbaby ever! Goodnight my Charlie bear. Mommy loves you infinitely,” she added.

Several celebrities, including Kim Molina, KC Concepcion and Morissette Amon, expressed their condolences in the comments section of her post. / TRC