Carla reacts to KATSEYE’s Grammy nominations

ACTRESS Carla Guevara Laforteza is one proud mother after global girl group KATSEYE — which includes her daughter Sofia — received two nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

“MY DAUGHTERS ARE 2 TIME GRAMMY NOMINEES!!! INSAAAANE!!! LET’S GO KATSEYE!!! BEST NEW ARTIST and BEST POP SONG. (Gabriela),” she wrote on Facebook.

In a separate Instagram post, Carla congratulated the group, describing them as her “babies.”

“CONGRATULATIONS KATSEYE on your 2 GRAMMY Nominations!!! Out of this world PROUD of my baby gurls,” she said.

Fans were quick to react. One commented, “Congrats Sophia and KATSEYE!!! And to the proud mama!” Another said, “Astig! Congratulations. I hope they get it.”

The group also expressed gratitude for the recognition: “We can’t even believe this is real life!! Two nominations?! Thank you to the @recordingacademy — we are truly humbled. Congrats to all the nominees today, you inspire us!”

KATSEYE also thanked their supporters: “We wouldn’t be here without our EYEKONS — words can’t describe how grateful we are to you.” / HBL S