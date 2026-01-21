Carlos, Aryna roll on

TOP seeds Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Carlos Alcaraz all secured spots in the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, an Associated Press report said.

Sabalenka advanced by defeating China’s Bai Zhouxuan 6-3, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena, though she required seven set points to close out the opening set after jumping to an early 5-0 lead.

The two-time defending champion, who is pursuing her fifth Grand Slam title, will next face Anastasia Popapova, who eliminated former U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Gauff moved forward with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over Olga Danilovic at Margaret Court Arena as she continues her quest for a first title in Melbourne.

On the men’s side, Alcaraz overcame a tough challenge from Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann with a 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-2 victory. At 22 years old, Alcaraz is attempting to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam by winning his first title at Melbourne Park.

Other successful male seeds included No. 11 Daniil Medvedev, who beat Quentin Halys in four sets, and No. 13 Andrey Rublev, who outlasted Jaime Faria in a four-set battle.

Additionally, 19th-seeded Tommy Paul moved on with a straight-sets win, while 14th-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina survived a five-set scare against American Reilly Opelka after nearly squandering a two-set lead.

In other women’s action, 12th-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine defeated Linda Klimovicova 7-5, 6-1, a victory that followed her husband Gael Monfils’ first-round exit and retirement announcement on Tuesday.

Zeynep Sönmez of Turkey also advanced to the third round by beating Anna Bondar 6-2, 6-4 in front of a capacity crowd of Melbourne’s Turkish community.

Sönmez, who received praise for assisting an ill ballkid earlier in the tournament, played her match on one of the venue’s outside courts. / LBG