Carlos Yulo breaks the internet again —this time with his dance moves vibe

Filipino representation was still shining brightly on Aug. 27, 2024 when two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo visited a national mainstream media outlet to participate in a viral dance trend that originated in the country.

Inside the ABS-CBN newsroom, he was welcomed with Philippine flaglets and enthusiastic cheers, all while sporting his iconic white jacket emblazoned with “Philippines.” As the interview was wrapping up, Yulo was asked to show off his moves to Sarah Geronimo’s rendition of “Maybe This Time” dance trend.

Trend

While the song is famous for its heartfelt and emotionally charged vibe, the dance moves are all about pure, unfiltered fun. It’s a mix of goofy and infectious, and it’s hard not to burst out laughing while doing it.

Local celebrities and internet personalities like Vice Ganda, SB19’s Stell and BINI members Sheena and Jhoanna and Andrea Brillantes have all jumped on the trend. The track’s viral magic even propelled it to No. 41 on the Billboard Philippines Hot 100 chart.