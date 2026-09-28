Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose are engaged

TWO-TIME Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and his longtime partner, Chloe San Jose, revealed on Monday, September 28, 2026, that they are engaged.
The couple shared the news on social media, revealing that Yulo proposed on December 18, 2025, and that they had kept their engagement private for nine months.
“For 9 months, we’ve been treasuring this beautiful secret between us, quietly smiling to ourselves and taking our time to cherish it, knowing that one day we’d finally share it with the world,” San Jose wrote alongside snippets of the proposal.
Yulo also penned a heartfelt promise to his fiancée.
“Mahal ko, pangako kong aalagaan, mamahalin, at poprotektahan kita sa lahat ng panahon. Sa hirap at ginhawa, sa saya at pagsubok, pipiliin kita araw-araw. At sa biyaya ng Diyos, makakasama kita hanggang sa buhay na walang hanggan,” Yulo wrote.
Yulo and San Jose have been together since 2020. (SunStar Cebu)