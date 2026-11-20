Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and Chloe San Jose have yet to reveal the exact date of their prenuptial photoshoot in Tokyo, Japan.

However, the couple released and shared the photos on their respective social media accounts on Nov. 18.

In their separate posts, they expressed their gratitude for each other despite the challenges that have tested their relationship.

San Jose said their journey together had not been easy, but they continued to love each other and remain steadfast in their commitment.

Meanwhile, Yulo looked back on how they first got to know each other in 2020 and met in person for the first time in 2022. Japan was also where they first spent time together and grew closer.

The gymnast thanked San Jose for her unwavering support and love, describing her as the most precious blessing he has received from God. / TRC