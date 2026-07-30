Carly Simon diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, skin cancer

SINGER-SONGWRITER Carly Simon, 83, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with both Parkinson’s disease and skin cancer.

Simon said her health problems initially began with arthritis, which caused pain in her knees and hips. She underwent three knee surgeries, but her condition continued to worsen.

“Eventually, there were periods when I could not walk without considerable help. My family and I knew that something more was going on. After an extensive evaluation at the Mayo Clinic, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” she told People.

A few weeks later, doctors also discovered that she had basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, on her face.

“The cancer was removed, but the surgery affected my appearance and made me more self-conscious about being seen in public,” said Simon, the former wife of iconic folk singer James Taylor.

Carly Simon is best known for the hit songs “You’re So Vain,” “Anticipation” and “Nobody Does It Better,” the theme song of the 1977 James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.”/ TRC S