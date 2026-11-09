Carmelle a fan favorite to win Eurovision

During ABS-CBN’s send-off party on Nov. 6, 2026, Carmelle Collado admitted to feeling the weight of the responsibility she carries as the Philippines’ representative to the Eurovision Song Contest Asia.

“I’m really nervous, but I see more than pressure, I see it as an honor. I’m really excited for the opportunities,” the Kapamilya singer said.

The competition will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 14, with 11 countries competing, including Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea, Laos and host country Thailand.

Carmelle’s fans, however, remain optimistic about her chances of winning, citing the Philippines’ reputation as the “home of singing champions.”

Among Filipino artists who have won international competitions are Jed Madela, who was crowned grand champion at the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), Regine Velasquez, who won the Asia-Pacific Singing Contest, and Sofronio Vasquez, who emerged victorious in “The Voice USA.” / TRC S