Carmelle Collado to represent Philippines in Eurovision Song Contest Asia

Carmelle Collado made history as the first Filipina to represent the Philippines in the Eurovision Song Contest Asia.

This comes after Collado won the Pili, Pinas! Philippine Selection Night against nine other OPM artists on August 30, 2026, at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Collado performed the dance track “Sobra-Sobra,” earning her a ticket to the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia, which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 14.

“Sobra-Sobra” was composed by Nica del Rosario and Mat Olavides. The song celebrates Filipinas and women.

SAGA placed second with the song “Broken Beyond Repair,” while JM dela Cerna and Marielle Montellano took third place with their pop-jazz duet “Mapadama.”

Collado was the 2025 Tawag ng Tanghalan Grand Champion of the School Showdown Edition and a runner-up on The Voice Kids in 2019. / TRC