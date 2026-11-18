Carmelle Collado received no cash prize after becoming the first-ever champion of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026, held in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 14.

Since the competition began in 1956, Eurovision has not awarded cash prizes. Instead, winners receive a trophy, national recognition and the opportunity to perform on a bigger international stage.

Carmelle will serve as a special guest performer at the Eurovision Song Contest in Bulgaria in May 2027.

Several past Eurovision winners in Europe have gone on to become global superstars, including Celine Dion and the former group ABBA.

Carmelle returned to Manila on Sunday alongside the composers of her winning song, “Sobra-Sobra,” Nica del Rosario and Mat Olavides. / TRC