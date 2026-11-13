Carmen faces water shortages despite supplying Metro Cebu

DESPITE being a source of bulk water for Metro Cebu, Carmen in northern Cebu continues to experience an inadequate water supply, prompting members of the Provincial Board (PB) to seek a review of the Provincial Government’s water system operations and distribution.

During the PB’s livestreamed budget hearing on Thursday, November 12, 2026, PB Member Michael Joseph Villamor, who represents Carmen, questioned why some residents continued to experience weak or intermittent water service despite the town supplying water to other areas.

“As of now, dili gihapon moagas ang tanan sa atong (water still does not flow to all areas covered by) Phase 1,” Villamor said, referring to areas that have yet to receive a steady supply under the project’s first phase.

Uneven supply

Villamor cited continuing problems in several areas, including Barangay Baring, where water pressure had improved following the system’s turnover but had since weakened again.

“Kay we are supplying so much sa Cebu, unya ang Carmen menos man ang supply,” he said.

(We are supplying so much water to Cebu, yet Carmen itself is receiving less water.)

The concern was first raised during the budget hearing on Wednesday, November 11, when PB Member Celestino Martinez III relayed Villamor’s questions in his absence.

Martinez said Villamor had reported that several communities remained underserved under the water system’s first and second phases, including Barangays Cogon East, Baring, Cogon West and Poblacion under Phase 1, and Luyang, Puente and Dawis Norte under Phase 2.

During the hearing, Aldrin Barade, head of the Cebu Provincial Inter-LGU Waterworks System Office (Cpiwso), acknowledged that water service had improved but remained insufficient.

He identified inadequate water pressure and limited water allocation from Cebu Manila Water Development Inc. (CMWD) as the main problems.

“Ang kulang ato sa previous is the water pressure and water quantity,” Barade said.

(What was lacking before was water pressure and volume.)

He said the installation and operation of a water tank had improved pressure in some areas, particularly Barangay Baring, but the volume of water supplied still needed to increase.

CMWD is a joint investment firm formed through a Joint Investment Agreement (JIA) between Manila Water Consortium Inc. (MWCI) and the Province of Cebu on March 12, 2012, to provide bulk water to Metro Cebu. The agreement covered construction of a bulk water facility to deliver 35 million liters of water per day from the Luyang River in Carmen.

Allocation and payment

Martinez said it was disappointing for Carmen residents to experience inadequate water service while their municipality supplied water to other areas.

He recalled that the problem had been investigated about a year earlier, when provincial officials also discussed possible interventions with the water supplier.

PB Member Raymond Calderon also questioned the original water supply agreement, particularly the amount allocated for Carmen’s residents.

Barade said his review of the water supply agreement showed that CMWD was supposed to provide around 600 to 700 cubic meters of water daily for Carmen.

He said the allocation was no longer sufficient to meet Carmen’s current water demand.

Barade also confirmed that the Provincial Government had yet to pay CMWD for the bulk water supplied because the legal documents needed to formalize the purchase had not been completed.

He said the payment would cover water production and transmission, including the use of CMWD’s facilities to deliver water to the Provincial Government’s tank.

Martinez said the cost would eventually be reflected in consumer charges once the procurement arrangement was formalized.

He also called for a clearer division of responsibilities among the Cpiwso, the Provincial Engineering Office and the local government unit (LGU), particularly in maintaining facilities and managing collections.

Committee hearing

Villamor raised the issue again during the budget hearing on Thursday, November 12, asking Barade to convene a committee meeting to examine the distribution problems and identify possible solutions.

“Didto nata nag-turn over ta para mosaka sa Barangay Baring, karon hinay na sad. Ang West moagas usahay dili. Ang East samot na,” he said.

(We already turned over the system to improve water pressure in Barangay Baring, but now the supply is weak again. Water sometimes flows in the West, but sometimes it does not. The situation is even worse in the East.)

Villamor also raised concerns over reports that some consumers had installed pumps to draw water, potentially affecting the supply reaching other households.

He questioned the arrangement between the Provincial Government and CMWD, particularly the reported nonpayment for water supplied to the system and the absence of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) formalizing the arrangement.

“Pag-adto sa CMWD, wa pa sila kabayri. Unya moingon sad ang province nga ngano mobayad man mi nga wala man tay MOA,” Villamor said.

(When we went to CMWD, we found out that they had not yet been paid. The provincial government, meanwhile, was asking why it should pay when there was no MOA.)

He said the conflicting positions on payment and the lack of a formal agreement needed to be clarified to prevent further complications in the system’s operations.

Villamor also sought updates on when the remaining areas under the project’s first and second phases, particularly Barangays Luyang, Puente, Dawis Sur and Dawis Norte, would receive water.

He said the situation was particularly concerning amid the ongoing El Niño, which could worsen water shortages.

Barade reiterated that increasing the volume of water supplied by CMWD remained the priority.

He said the Provincial Government had formally requested a quotation from CMWD for additional water supply. The quotation would help establish the purchase terms, finalize the MOA and formalize the procurement arrangement.

Barade also said he was willing to meet with board members during a committee hearing to discuss the concerns and possible interventions.

Financial sustainability

Aside from the supply problems, Villamor sought a detailed financial report on the system’s operations, including total collections and the accounts of consumers with unpaid water bills.

He said the information would help the board assess the financial sustainability of the Provincial Government’s management of the system and determine if its operations should eventually be turned over to the LGU.

“Maka-provide ka namo pila naman ang collection, kinsa pay wa kabayad, so that we will know kung sustainable ba ni ang pag-manage ninyo sa Carmen,” Villamor said.

(Can you provide us with the total collections and the list of consumers who have yet to pay so we can determine whether the management of the water system in Carmen is financially sustainable?)

He proposed discussing the system’s financial standing, water distribution and management responsibilities during a committee hearing.

The Carmen Bulk Water Supply Project sources water from the Luyang River in Carmen, processes it and distributes it as bulk water to areas within Metro Cebu. (CDF)