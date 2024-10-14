Carmen mayor charged for ‘oppressive’ acts

A BUSINESSMAN has filed grave misconduct and graft charges against the mayor of Carmen town for refusing to issue a business permit and ultimately ordering the closure of his establishment.

Richard Rendal Sarad, a resident of Barangay Cogon East in Carmen, claimed that Mayor Carlo Villamor refused to issue a business permit by requiring a document that was not among those listed by the municipal treasurer as necessary for obtaining the permit.

Sarad, who was engaged in the sale of rice and corn as well as running an eatery in the northern town, was issued a business permit in 2019, 2020

and 2021.

However, in 2022 and 2023, despite complying with all the requirements set by the treasurer’s office for business permit renewal, the Office of the Mayor did not issue a permit.

In 2024, after processing his business permit and paying back taxes for 2022 and 2023, as well as the tax for 2024, Sarad still did not receive his permit from the Office of the Mayor.

Last May 15, Sarad received a cease and desist order from the mayor’s office, resulting in the closure of his business.

On June 14, Sarad inquired from Villamor’s office why his permit was denied.

In a letter dated June 24, the mayor responded that Sarad’s application lacked a lessor’s permit.

However, Sarad argued that this requirement was not among the documents listed by the treasurer’s office.

Sarad claimed the mayor’s refusal to issue the permit deprived him and his employees of their daily income.

He said the mayor’s actions were grossly oppressive, making him administratively liable for oppression, grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of public service.

SunStar Cebu attempted to contact Villamor, but to no avail. / DPC