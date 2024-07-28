Carmen resident allegedly feeds adopted dogs to snakes

A CIRCULATING screen-recorded video posted on Facebook on Friday, July 26, 2024, shows a distressing situation in which puppies are seen struggling inside a cage, trying to escape from the reptiles preying on them.

According to initial reports, the alleged perpetrator is a resident of Carmen, Cebu, who claimed to be adopting dogs. However, it turns out that the unidentified individual was actually abusing the animals with live snakes.

As of press time, local authorities in Carmen are still tracing the source of the video, noting that sanctions will be imposed on the violators accordingly.

