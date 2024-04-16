Carmen Stallions bag bronze

THE Carmen Stallions improved on their fourth-place finish last year by bagging the bronze medal in the 2024 Little League Philippine Series National Finals in Tanauan City, Batangas last April 14, 2024.

Carmen, which finished fourth last year, lost to host Tanauan in the semifinals, 11-2, but made up for it with a close 4-3 win over Pasig in the battle for third place.

Gryle Meko Donaire hammered two home runs, while Jesus Agustin Enriquez and Sandrylle Laping had a run each in their bronze medal game.

“Our participation in the 2024 Little League Philippine Series National Finals was indeed remarkable; being able to get the bronze medal is indeed a very great achievement. Our players displayed their best in all the games we played during the competition,” said coach Mark Arsenio Davidson.

The Stallions defeated Zambales, 3-2, before losing to Ilocos, 5-4, in a match that they led, 3-1. They then routed Zamboanga, 5-1, and Maguindanao, 7-0, to finish second in the group and seal their semifinal spot.

Aside from the scorers in the third-place match, the other members are Reseanne Camongay, Rhylle Ryanel Baumbad, Andy Gave Taoy, Neil Eric Cordeta, Louie Singson, Jilprinse Milko Bravo, Clarenz Jhay Laping, Matt Luther Patalinghug, Haveck Rain M Kiamco, Elpidio de Dios, Alexander Bedua, Geo Rafael Toraja, Dylan Joseph Remedio, and John Anthony Caldero.

“We witnessed their determination to showcase their skills and play the games with the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie. Despite the many hardships we encountered, such as the lack of funds, the distance and many other challenges we have met allowing the way, we were able to participate,” said Davidson.

Davidson admitted the team needs to upgrade its training methods if it wants to compete nationally.

“We realized that we still have many things to improve for the next competition. We need to improve and update our training skills and the training habits of our athletes,” he said.

The coach also thanked Carmen Mayor Carlo T. Villamayor, Vice Mayor Gerard Martin Villamor, and SB members Edward Tacocong and Kyle Pono for their financial and logistical support as well as Sogod Mayor Moonyeen Durano-Streegan.

With the national finals under their belt, the Carmen Stallions will now focus their attention on the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association, where they will represent Cebu Province baseball and softball at both the elementary and high school levels. / ML