Carmen Stallions makes semifinals

THE Carmen Stallions are on course to improve on their fourth-place finish last year after making the semifinal round of the Little League Philippine Series National Finals in Tanauan, Batangas.

The Stallions, who finished fourth last year, outlasted Zambales, 3-2, in the first game before losing a close 4-5 match to Ilocos in the second. The Stallions were leading 3-1 in that game before faltering in the

extra inning.

However, the Stallions, led by coaches Mark Arsenio S. Davidson, came back roaring in their next two games, routing Zamboanga, 5-1, and Maguindanao, 7-0, to finish second in their group.

The Stallions is composed of Gryle Meko Donaire, Jesus Agustin Enriquez, Dean Sandryll Laping, Reseanne Camongay, Rhylle Ryanel Baumbad, Andy Gave Taoy, Neil Eric Cordeta, Louie Singson, Jilprinse Milko Bravo, Clarenz Jhay Laping, Matt Luther Patalinghug, Haveck Rain M Kiamco, Elpidio de Dios, Alexander Bedua, Geo Rafael Toraja, Dylan Joseph Remedio and John Anthony Caldero.

The team is managed by Ernesto Mangapis Jr., while the trainers are Achilles Cababan and Glicerio L. Camongay.

“We didn’t expect to reach this far because this is a tournament of champions. We are happy with the performance of the kids because they really showed their abilities on the pitch,” said Davidson. “We are hoping to improve on our rank last year so we can bring home a medal for Cebu.”

Davidson’s kids will be in for a tough assignment on April 12, as they will be taking on the host in the semifinals.

“We are just going to adjust on defense but if we won’t make the finals, we’ll make up for it in the battle for third place. We really want to bring a medal for Cebu,” said Davidson. / ML