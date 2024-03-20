Carmen Stallions set eye on Nat'l Finals

AFTER asserting their might in the Provincial Meet, elementary baseball champion Carmen stallions are gearing up for another challenge, the Philippine Little League National Finals in baseball hotbed Tanauan.

Carmen, which won the provincial meet title without losing a match last month in the City of Naga, earned a return trip to the national finals after topping the Visayas League in Pambujan, Northern Samar from Jan. 27, 2024 to Feb. 3.

The Stallions won all their matches in the double round robin eliminations, beating Samar 11-8, 8-5, and Tacloban, 11-0, and 10-0. In the finals, the Stallions were ruthless, blanking Samar 10-0 to return to the national finals where they finished third in both the 14-Under and senior level.

This time around, Carmen will just be fielding the 12-Under team due to funding constraints.

“Our softball team could have put up a good fight,” said Carmen Stallions supporter Shernest Donaire Mangapis, whose nephew is one of the members. “If we had the funds for it, we would have brought the team to the Visayas elimination.”

Carmen also swept the softball titles in the provincial meet with their elementary and secondary teams routing their competitions.

Mangapis said Carmen hasn’t fielded a softball in the national series due to funding constraints and this year’s squad would have been the first if the team had money.

The elementary squad, coached by Mark Arsenio Davidon, Junel Calderon and Rex Shane Cabrahan, is using the national finals to prepare for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association meet in May in Cebu.

The members of the team are Gryle Meko Donaire, Jesus Agustin Enriquez, Dean Sandryll Laping, Reseanne Camongay, Rhylle Ryanel Baumbad, Andy Gave Taoy, Neil Eric Cordeta, Louie Singson, Jilprinse Milko Bravo, Clarenz Jhay Laping, Gio Rafael Toraja, Matt Luther Patalinghug, Alexander Bedua, Dylan Joseph Remedio, and John Anthony Caldero.

Mangapis said the team is thankful for the support given by Carmen Mayor Carlo Villamor but admitted they are raising more funds for their stint in the national.

“Mayor Villamor gave us P15,000 for the registration, fuel for four vehicles and two sacks of rice,” Mangapis said. “Every time we compete, especially in Ormoc or Leyte, Mayor Villamor always give us passes for the ports.” / ML