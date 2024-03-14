Carmen Stallions win 4 golds in diamond

It’s the second straight time that Carmen swept the gold in baseball, while it’s the first time since winning silver medals in softball last year.

In elementary baseball, after a tough first match with Tuburan, 16-10, Carmen scored regulation wins in their next two matches to seal the crown, needing only three innings in each of its easy wins against Asturias, 12-2, and Sogod, 11-0. (In batted sports, a team is declared winner via regulation if it gets ahead by 10 runs.)

The team, manned by Carmen Central School players Gryle Meko Donaire, Jesus Agustin Enriquez, Dean Sandryll Laping, Reseanne Camongay, Rylle Ryanel Baumbad, Andy Gave Taoy, Neil Eric Cordeta, Louie Singson, Jilprinse Milko Bravo, Clarenz Jhay Laping, Haveck Rain Kiamco and Matt Luther, trained regularly for a month prior to the Provincial Meet.

The team is coached by Mark Arsenio Davidon and Noel Cabatingan.

“We know that other teams were also prepared and very competitive. We didn’t expect to win the title since four of our players are new,” said Davidon.

Tougher competition in regional level

As the defending champion in the regional meet, Davidon expects a tougher competition in the regional meet and more pressure, but is hopeful his team can rise to the challenge.

Carmen’s secondary baseball team—composed of Januel Barro, Rex Shane Cabrahan, Danielle Jay Camongay, Drew Allison Capuyan, Kurt Cuerbo, Gian Carlo Entero, Jesus Jethru Enriquez, Clayton Stue Lao, Rechie Luampas, Jhon Vhel Navares, Christian Jake Neiz and Earick Don Polhen with coaches Janrey and Gene Theres Camongay—was equally impressive in scoring three routs. Carmen blanked Sibonga, 11-0 and Asturias, 11-0, in just two innings before needing an extra inning in beating Tuburan, 5-4. In the championship, Carmen beat Sogod, 12-1, in three innings.

Janrey said that they just played tune-up games with former Carmen players and joined a one-day tournament in Mandaue to prepare for the Provincial meet.

In softball elementary, Carmen surrendered only five runs in a best-of-three affair against Tuburan, winning 15-5, and 9-0.

The team, coached by Lorena C. Mercader and Cristina Carla S. Abdon, is made up of Tiffanie Banzon, Arianne Batoon, Mikara Brigoli, Crisza Entero, Lydelle Gemeras, Lara Landero, Ashley Librado, Joy Sanico, Ann Mae Seco, Sherah Tibon, April Trocio and Rianne Villarba.

In secondary softball, the team gave up only two runs in four matches to make the final against Tuburan, dispatching Carmen, 25-0, Tuburan 3-1, Asturias, 12-1, and Balamban, 12-0. In the finals, Carmen, coached by Bienvenido Espiritu Jr. and Ma. Larity A Carin, survived a game Tuburan, 11-8, to complete the rare sweep.

The team, made up of Carmen National High School students Cyville Basaka, Angel Casakit, Desiree dela Rosa, Jenny Rose Escoton, Ritchel Ibajo, Jhaniel Laping, Ava Librado, Shiela Mae Manco, Loraine Faith Mercader, Jessa Joy Raboy, Nina Jane Torralba and Kate Marie Villamor, is now setting their eyes on the regional meet in May in Cebu City just like their baseball squads. / ML