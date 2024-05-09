Carmen sweeps baseball titles in CVIRAA

In the secondary division, it won three of its four matches in regulation, beating Lapu-Lapu City, 11-2, Carcar, 12-2, and Cebu City, 12-0. Mandaue City was the only team to make a contest out of its game, narrowly losing 3-1.

In the final against Bohol, Carmen overwhelmed the its foes in regulation, 10-0, to book a return ticket to the Palarong Pambansa.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City also capped a successful campaign in secondary football with a narrow 1-0 win Bohol in the final, thanks to a 55th minute goal by captain Miggy Queblatin at the University of San Carlos.

Coach Ref Cuaresma said it is Mandaue’s first football crown in six years and was especially special. In the quarterfinal, Mandaue scored the winner in the last seconds of the match and in the semifinal, it outlasted perennial favorite Cebu City, 5-4, via shootout. Cebu City is coached by Cuaresma’s mentor Glen Ramos.

“I love to show coach Glen that he has a player that he can be proud of,” said Cuaresma, who was a key player in Ramos’ 2001 Southwestern University team that won the Cebu Amateur Athletic Association title.

Mandaue’s futsal team, the defending Palaro champion, made it two for two after routing Guihulngan City, 9-1, in the final at Don Bosco Technical College gym with Jodi Banzon earning MVP honors.

“We prepared for the Cviraa for four months, right after the division meet. I am happy and satisfied with the players’ performance,” said coach Melanie Bordalba.

In secondary boys’ volleyball, Cebu City got the gold over Mandaue City, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12, while Tagbilaran defeated Dumaguete City for the bronze medal, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21.

In the girls’ division, Cebu City swept Tanjay City, 25-14, 25-22, 25-9, to win the gold medal, while Cebu Province won the bronze medal after beating Mandaue City, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23.

In the secondary girls’ basketball, Cebu City leaned on Maria Nadine Labay and Zaydhen Rosano to rout Bohol, 67-43. Cebu City started strong and took a 27-7 lead after the first quarter before putting the outcome beyond doubt at half time, 37-16.

Meanwhile, Cebu City is running away with the overall title with an impressive 94-57-73 haul, over 50 gold medals ahead of second placer Dumaguete City, 41-44-32.

Mandaue City is third at 33-32-43, just a gold medal ahead of Bohol (32-40-51). The rest of the top 10 delegations are Tagbilaran City (26-32-19), Cebu Province (25-38-56), Bayawan City (23-11-18), Bayawan City (23-11-18), Lapu-Lapu City (20-24-23), Negros Oriental (14-26-30), and Danao City (11-11-28.)

In the secondary division, Cebu City is safely at the No. 1 spot at 57-42-49, more than 20 gold medals ahead of Dumaguete City (35-32-26), while Mandaue City is at third place at 22-17-30. / ML with junior journos Jen Hershe, Ken Henrick, and Kiescha Claire Sundo.