Carmen to close major roads on Sunday

CARMEN Mayor Carlo Villamor has ordered the closure of major thoroughfares on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, and urged visitors and residents to walk during the town’s 53rd Sinulog festival.

Villamor issued Executive Order 1 to close Kamuning St. in Barangay Poblacion and P. Gecain St. in Dawis Norte where no vehicles will be allowed entry from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The mayor said a strict no-parking policy will be enforced along national roads from Dawis Norte to Luyang, as well as on McKinley, Magallanes and J. Climaco streets, and in Cogon West. Violators will be subject to immediate clamping.

The move is intended to ensure public safety and manage the flow of traffic during the street dancing and other festivities honoring the Santo Niño.

The order seeks “to encourage residents and visitors to walk to and from the church and the grandstand to ease traffic congestion and ensure public safety during the festivities,” the EO stated.

Motorists coming from distant locations are advised to use designated parking spaces in unaffected areas, including the Carmen Memorial Park, Camara Property, Cebu Technological University parking lot, Shemberg Biotech property, and Cebu Academy.

Villamor appealed for public cooperation to ensure an orderly celebration. / ANV