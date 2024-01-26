Carmen to host BPBL season 2

THE municipality of Carmen is excited to host exciting basketball action as the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) Season 2 Central Visayas Regional Finals commences in the northern Cebu town on Feb. 2, 2024.

The tournament was formally announced during a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Welcoming the guests was Carmen Councilor and the head of the committee on sports, Rashid Tacocong, who assured the participating teams they were well-equipped and prepared for the prestigious event.

In fact, Tacocong likened their preparation to that of their annual Sinulog Festival, which they stage every year a week after the festivities in Cebu City.

There will be 11 teams competing in the Central Visayas regionals, which are divided into three age groups: 18-under, 16-under and 13-under.

The 18-under will have the University of Cebu, Sherilin-University of Southern Philippines Foundation, and the Carmen Niños. Meanwhile, the 16-under division has the Ateneo de Cebu, Brodie Seven Hasslers, RonBucz Basketball, Estaca and the Young Ballers Club.

Finally, the 13-under division has the University of San Carlos, Danao City Mommy’s Choice and the 1521 Hype Basketball.

Teams will play a single round-robin, with the top two finishers moving on to play in the finals.

The winners of this tournament will advance to the nationals, which will be held in Cebu later this year.