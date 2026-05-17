Carol Banawa emotional over mother’s battle with cancer

CAROL Banawa became emotional in a social media post about her mother, Mama Celine, who is currently battling cancer.

“My mom, I never thought I would see you in this state. You were always so vibrant, so kikay — always wanting to look your best, always so put together with your clothes, your makeup and your perfume. You always smelled so good and carried yourself with so much grace and warmth. And now, watching you slowly waste away as cancer takes over your body is one of the most painful things we have ever had to endure. It hurts so much, Mama. It is so difficult seeing you like this,” said the “Tanging Yaman” singer-actress.

“Deep inside, we also know that you are getting close to finally being free from all the pain and suffering. You will soon be able to rest. Soon, you will be reunited with Papa and Kuya. We love you so much, Mama. I will miss you terribly. I honestly do not know how life will feel when you are no longer here, but I know I have to keep going. My sister and I have to stay strong because our families will need us too — just as we once needed you,” Carol added emotionally.

“We exist, we endure and we love because of how deeply you loved and raised us. We are who we are because of you. Every good part of us carries pieces of your strength, your sacrifices, your kindness and your unconditional love. And when you are tired and ready to rest, it’s okay. We will carry your love with us for the rest of our lives.”

Carol, 45, is now a registered nurse based in the United States with her husband and children. / TRC S