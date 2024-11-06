Caroling in Cebu City: Permits, penalties, and safety

PLANNING to carol in Cebu City this holiday season?

Be aware of the regulations to avoid potential penalties. Street caroling and begging in Cebu City are governed by the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, which requires carolers to obtain permits.

Permit requirements for caroling

Lucelle Mercado, chairperson of the Anti-Mendicancy Board, said that carolers must secure their permits from the Office of the Mayor via the Business Process Licensing Office (BPLO). The goal of this ordinance is to curb mendicancy and foster self-reliance among the city’s underprivileged.

Permits are free: Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia assured the public that obtaining a permit is straightforward and without cost.

Online application: Garcia indicated that permits might be made available online for added convenience.

Purpose: The permit system allows the city to monitor caroling activities to prevent misuse.

Penalties for unauthorized caroling

Violators of the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance face:

A fine of P1,000, or

Up to five days of imprisonment, or

Eight hours of community service.

The penalty is determined by the court.

Restrictions on caroling

Raquel Arce, head of the City Transportation Office (CCTO), outlined specific rules:

Prohibited locations: Caroling in public utility vehicles and at traffic intersections is not allowed.

House-to-house caroling: Permitted but only during certain hours. Caroling is banned from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Jeepney drivers: Advised to report onboard carolers to nearby traffic enforcers.

Risks and safety concerns

Gladys Gay Vaño, executive director of the City Anti-Mendicancy Office, highlighted safety issues linked to street caroling:

Traffic risks: Carolers can create congestion and pose dangers to both drivers and pedestrians.

Environmental impact: Discarded food packs from street distributions can contribute to litter, as recipients may only consume familiar items and waste the rest.

Recommendation: Vaño urged individuals to redirect their charity efforts to mountain barangays, where resources are more appreciated and less likely to be wasted. (SunStar Cebu)