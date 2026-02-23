'Carolyn Bessette style' trends on TikTok

THE “Carolyn Bessette effect” has gained renewed traction on TikTok, driven largely by the release of a new series revisiting the life of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and her relationship with John F. Kennedy Jr.

The show has prompted a wave of archival clips and paparazzi photos to resurface online, with creators dissecting her signature minimalist wardrobe: slip dresses, tailored coats, and an overall look that now aligns closely with today’s “quiet luxury” aesthetic.

As the series sparks curiosity among a new generation, TikTok users are reimagining Bessette Kennedy’s style through modern lenses, from capsule wardrobes to subtle beauty trends inspired by her effortless appearance.

The renewed interest shows how pop culture moments can revive fashion legacies, proving that her understated approach to style remains influential decades later. (NPG)