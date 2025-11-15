Carreta asks to rebuild its wet market

THE Barangay Council of Carreta has passed a resolution urging the Cebu City Government to re-establish the old wet market previously located at the junction of M.J. Cuenco Avenue and Imus Road, saying residents from three barangays continue to suffer from the lack of an accessible market.

The resolution, approved on Oct. 21, 2025, called on City Hall to restore the public market at or near its former site or identify a nearby accessible location where it can be rebuilt.

Carreta officials cited years of inconvenience and rising prices of basic goods, and stressed the need for an affordable marketplace for residents of barangays Carreta, Tejero, and Lorega San Miguel.

The Council recalled that the wet market, which was owned and operated by the Cebu City Government, used to serve the three barangays before it was demolished due to safety concerns following the construction of Imus Road.

The former wet market was located at the center of the road, between M.J. Cuenco Avenue and Imus Road.

According to the resolution, residents have “long (been) suffering from high prices of prime commodities due to the lack of a nearby wet market,” forcing many to go farther or rely on smaller retail stores with higher costs.

The barangay said re-establishing the market would provide affordable goods and economic relief to thousands of residents in the area.

The resolution also cited Section 17 of the Local Government Code which grants local government units the authority to “own and operate satellite or

public markets.”

Beyond calling for its reconstruction, Carreta also committed to backing efforts to make the new market functional “to support initiatives that will make the re-established wet market operational and accessible to the residents of Barangays Carreta, Tejero, and Lorega San Miguel.”

The measure was sponsored by Councilor Antonio Conahap and seconded by Councilor Charlton Canoy. / CAV