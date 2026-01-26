Cars budget stimulates investments from EV industry

THE assurance of continued funding for the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (Cars) program signals the government’s commitment to strengthen the country’s electric vehicle (EV) industry.

The budget assurance for the program, according to Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines president Edmund Araga, “is extremely important because Evis (electric vehicle incentive strategy) depends on a strong automotive manufacturing base.”

“You cannot scale electric mobility if the underlying ecosystem -- vehicle assembly, parts manufacturing and supplier development -- is weakened,” he said in a statement Friday, Jan. 24, 2026.

He added that the move boosts investor confidence and shows the Philippines is a reliable partner for long-term EV investments.

The Department of Budget and Management, Department of Finance, and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced in a joint statement on Jan. 19 that financing for the program, which was vetoed under the 2026 national budget, will come from the budget of the DTI and the Board of Investments.

Araga explained that the country’s transition to EVs “is not a standalone shift in technology, but a major industrial transformation that requires stability in the broader automotive sector.”

He said “Evis is about building an entire electric mobility industry -- not just importing EVs,” thus, the need for “continuity and credibility in government incentive programs.”

“When the government honors commitments under CARS, it sends the right signal: The Philippines can be trusted and industrial transformation under EVIS will be supported in a structured and responsible way,” Araga added. / PNA