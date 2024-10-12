Cartoonists showcase democracy, press freedom at UP Cebu

OVER 30 international and local cartoonists displayed their artwork in a month-long event at the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, highlighting democracy and threats to press freedom.

The exhibit aimed to highlight the socio-political climates of their respective countries.

Held on the second floor of the UP Cebu Museum of Arts and Culture, the “P.A.K. DEM! Political Cartooning for Democracy and Human Rights” exhibit featured contributions from 31 political illustrators worldwide.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Zachary Borromeo, also known as Cartoonist ZACH and vice president of Dakila Cebu Collective, shared that this unique exhibit, which opened on Oct. 1, is part of the broader 2024 Active Vista on Human Rights Festival.

Borromeo highlighted that the month-long art exhibition is significant for both cartoonists and journalists who encounter censorship in their work, as it provides a safe space for these individuals to express and advocate for human rights.

“Significant siya na exhibit in a sense na naa pud ta’y ubang cartoonist here from other countries that they cannot publish that (piece) in their own countries (It’s a significant exhibit in the sense that we also have cartoonists here from other countries who cannot publish their work in their own countries),” said Borromeo.

He added that oppression exists in various forms, regardless of an artist’s country.

Most of the participating artists came from Italy, Algeria, Libya, Australia, Malaysia, the United States, Mexico, Switzerland, France, Taiwan, Brazil, India, Ukraine, Burkina Faso, Iran, and Nicaragua.

Among the 12 cartoonists from the Philippines, three are from Cebu: Borromeo, along with fellow visual artists Josua Cabrera and Bern Fabro, whose works are featured in the museum exhibit.

In the rising community of Cebuano cartoonists, Cabrera told SunStar Cebu in a separate interview that the exhibit strengthens ties between local, national, and international comic artists and creates an exchange of ideas and conversation.

“Karong panahona grabe ka pervasive ang misinformation kinahanglan kami, as cartoonists, gamiton namo among mga cartoons to fight misinformation. Mao na akong pamaagi sa campaign,” said Cabrera.

(Nowadays, misinformation is extremely pervasive, so as cartoonists, we need to use our cartoons to fight it. That’s my approach in the campaign.)

Meanwhile, Fabro said the event recognizes political cartooning as a “real art form” by spectators that portrays a direct message of preceding issues in society.

The art event organized by Dakila, Active Vista, Cartooning for Peace, and The French Embassy in the Philippines is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Oct. 30. / DPC