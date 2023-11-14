Carvajal: A case for humanism

“We were all humans until race disconnected us, religion separated us, politics divided us, and wealth classified us.” Anonymous on Facebook

With humans all over the world so conflicted and disunited, many of them inflicting violence on fellow humans in the pursuit of racial, religious, political and financial self-interests, I thought of looking around for something that could unite us just as we originally were… humans.

Humanism came to mind as a possible philosophy or life-outlook, without making it a religion, that might unite us under one set of purely human truths and values. Many will find this idea utopian and esoteric. Yet we have to think of something, try something. We cannot just watch our planet being destroyed by human greed and we with it.

The humanism of positivist philosophers in the Age of Enlightenment was anti-religion and anti-God. I believe in a God and am not promoting that kind of humanism. Humanism does not have to be anti-god or religion. It can just abstract from, or be neutral towards, God and religion.

After all, humanism’s core concerns are the human values of justice, equality and freedom. There would certainly be peace and prosperity for all on earth if we could all uphold those humanist values regardless of race, religion, political group or financial class without invoking the transcendent reality of a god. In short, if we could all just be simply human to one another.

For that very reason and abstracting from my religious beliefs, I now build my case for humanism on the life and teachings of the man, Jesus. That’s right, not the God but the man that blasphemed the God of Israel, the man that came into the social scene of his time to help people according to their needs.

Jesus did not found a religion. He came into the world to teach us all how to be truly and fully human by living his life completely for others until his death on the cross. It should not be difficult to see that if we found our way into loving others as we love ourselves, there can possibly be no separation, hence no conflicts, least of all the violent variety.

Our troubles actually began when Christianity became a religion and Jesus started to be worshipped as a God and ceased to be imitated as a truly good human being. Religion became an escape as it is so much easier to worship Jesus with ritual than it is to imitate his human life.

The unbelievably inhuman acts (mass murder, genocide etc.) believers do in the name of their God had the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche exclaiming “God is dead.” Israel and Hamas both believe in God, but look at what they do to each other.

Nietzsche is saying the world would be a better place if we stopped arguing if gods exist and which is the true one but instead figured a way of living a truly human life. Like I believe Jesus is God but I do not think my belief matters as much to our troubled planet as my imitation of the man Jesus’ life.