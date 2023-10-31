Carvajal: A case for nonviolence

This is really a case against violence. But I wanted to highlight my firm belief that nonviolence is the only truly human hence lasting way of settling conflicts, of healing brokenness both in the global village and in our neck of the woods. Thus, the title. Wounds need a healing balm, not the deepening cut of violence.

This is also a case against extremism as it is mainly the extremists of an ideologically oriented or religiously affiliated group that use violence to pursue purportedly noble goals. Me, I have long taken to heart the wisdom of scholastic philosophy’s “In medio stat virtus.” Virtue lies in moderate, not in extreme, measures.

Following this logic, both Hamas (extremist Palestinians?) and Israel’s extreme right government are wrong to use violence to attain their conflicting social goals. In any case, right or wrong violence will not heal their enmity. Violence can only escalate until one side gives up or is annihilated. When the dust of battle settles, the ensuing quiet will be the deathly stillness of the cemetery. It would not be peace, not when violence has frozen so much anger in the hearts of both sides only to unfreeze at some later aggravation.

In our neck of the woods, the violence of extreme leftists is preventing a more united stand and speedier reform of disastrously authoritarian, unjust and elitist Philippine society. It has given our extreme right government the convenient pretext to persecute all who oppose it, including moderate change agents that want nothing to do with the violence of the extreme left.

The extremist few who are for a violent revolution are actually preventing many nonviolent social agents from participating in a meaningful and productive opposition to our broken and dysfunctional democracy. Philippine society would reform faster if the many who are against our elitist democracy and non-inclusive economy could unite under the banner of a nonviolent socio-cultural revolution. They know that violence will only scatter the pieces of our already broken society.

(Since most Filipinos are Christians, I’d like to point out that what makes Christ a radical social agent in his time was his command for people to love enemies, to throw bread back at those who throw stones. Yet this did not prevent him from telling Pharisees to their face what big-time hypocrites they were.)

Speaking to the world’s oppressed peoples in 1959, the late Martin Luther King Jr. said: “Today, we no longer have a choice between violence and nonviolence; it is either nonviolence or nonexistence.”

These words ring even truer today with our weapons of mass destruction. Humans either learn the nonviolent way of settling conflicts or they will cease to exist. Filipinos either unite to reform our dysfunctional society in the truly human way of nonviolence or this nation will perish from the global village.

This is no prophesy either, just plain and simple logic.