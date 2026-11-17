But first, how did Americans do it? It is not that there are more Democrats than Republicans in the US. It was more like they voted purely as Americans and rejected Trump’s and his Republican Party’s handling of the economy, immigration, the Iran war, etc. They put aside party loyalty and rejected Republican rule on account of the increasingly unbearable cost of living that Trump’s policies and programs have brought. But ultimately, none of this would have been possible if they did not have a functionally fair, free and democratic election system.

That is our problem. We are facing a direr situation, yet we do not have the fair and free election system needed to flip the situation around. Only the rich have political parties. The poor have none to represent them. Some of the few parties of the poor that are beginning to form are not federated along ideological lines. Many of them are also controlled by the rich. In our elections, poor and not-so-poor voters continue to sell their votes to the highest bidder. It doesn’t help that vote-counting is done in the innards of a computer and the Comelec is for sale.

We have tolerated and suffered under our selfish and corrupt officials all these years. We complain and complain, yet election day comes and we vote them back into office for a day’s worth of cash. I am not blaming anybody for accepting cash from politicians, just reminding all and sundry that by selling our votes, we are hanging ourselves with our own rope.

We cannot turn things around by working within the system as the Americans did. We have to fight the system and vote in the next elections not as Luzonians, Visayans, or Mindanaoans — and definitely not as Marcos, Duterte, or Robredo loyalists — but simply and purely as Filipinos. To reject all political dynasties, we must bite the bullet, forget traditional political loyalties and, for once in our lives, refrain from selling our votes.

Ideally, the marginalized sector should organize a political party to have a chance at restructuring Philippine society. However, that takes time and the situation has become so unbearable that I find myself toying with the idea of launching a nationwide movement to vote a big, fat “NO” to all political dynasty candidates. We could start this at the barangay and local government unit levels. Farmer-worker groups could identify service-oriented and authentic individuals in their communities who can be persuaded to run for office. Small political parties that are forming in various places can support these individuals.

This is indeed a desperate measure. But political dynasties must be put on notice, in no uncertain terms, that we do not want them running our lives anymore. “No to political dynasties” and “Sobra na, tama na” would make no-nonsense rallying cries for this movement.