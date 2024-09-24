Carvajal: A poor country’s main industry

Except for the communist party of the Philippines (that we nevertheless have to reject for its violent methods of social reform) none of the political parties that vie for positions in our elections has a coherent political philosophy. They think of themselves as democrats but by the authoritarian and non-participative way they govern, one sees that self-interest is what really drives them.

Our elections are undemocratic. No law designates political parties as social institutions entitled to government funding for their formation and operation as is the case in truly democratic countries. Only the rich can form and run a party in this country. Workers, small farmers, ordinary people, do not have the wherewithal to form much less run one. Hence, these are effectively denied active participation in what is supposed to be a democratic republic.

Our elections are farcical. People vote for individuals and their promises not for parties and their political programs. Nothing can be more farcical than elections that are won on the amount of cash a candidate spends for voters. A candidate does not even need a political party. All she/he needs is a lot of money to project her/his image and buy votes.

Our elections are a mockery of democracy for being so easily rigged. Like the computerization of our election system was not really meant to hasten the voting and counting process. After the fact, there are reasons to suspect it was more to facilitate cheating as nobody really knows who controls the computer’s program and operation from behind the chaotic scene of every election. If election was a choice of two or three parties instead of many individual candidates, counting can be easily done manually and in public.

Columnist Boo Chanco is on point in calling Philippine politics “our poor country’s main industry” (Philstar, Sept. 20, 2024). It is so profitable the oligarchy wants to control it and have exclusive opportunity to invest. It is so profitable that if you have the money to invest in it, you can have as much return on your investment as you want. Winning candidates usually make enough money to recover their election expenses plus some more to invest on their reelection and to maintain their luxurious life-styles.

Thus, incumbents engage in activities almost exclusively in aid of their reelection. Politics is so profitable that reelection is top priority. And this is where corruption comes in. Peoples’ problems remain unaddressed as our politicians are only interested in acquiring what will get them reelected which is cash and tons of it.

In the end the winners of our elections are those who cheat the “cleanest” and/or spend the most. You can search all you want but you will find nothing more than democracy’s faint shadow in the free-for-all cheating and vote-buying in our farcical elections.