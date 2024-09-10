Carvajal: A win for unity

It is a small but significant victory for the urban poor of Cebu City; small because it brings them just a step closer towards attaining their right to proper compensation (for their demolished houses) and relocation. But significant, because it proves to them what unity can do. Their alliance got something that none of them could have gotten singly or individually.

It was not too long ago that then Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama ordered the eviction of some 18,000 people from their homes in the easement zones of the city’s creeks and rivers. The idea was to get them out of the way of destructive floods that have become a regular occurrence since the onset of the rainy season.

Getting people out of harm’s way was a laudable goal of his gubat kontra sa baha. It seems though that he had other goals as he started demolishing urban poor houses in river-easement zones without properly compensating and relocating them, not even temporarily, as required by law. In effect, he demolished the very houses he didn’t want the floods to destroy, leaving his victims scratching their heads for a place to build a house on and for money to build it with.

This struck terror to those awaiting demolition. But fortunately for the latter Mayor Rama was preventively suspended. The “stay of execution,” so to speak, gave them time to form an alliance with those whose houses have already been demolished and are still moving heaven and earth to get proper compensation and relocation.

Fortunately for them also, Acting Mayor, or as he prefers to be called now, Action Mayor Raymond Garcia, has been open to their complaints and suggestions. In a most recent meeting with their representatives the Action Mayor pledged that for as long as he is mayor there will be no demolition without compensation and relocation.

This was music to their ears. True, it is a pledge that has to be taken as a politician’s promise, now that elections are on the horizon. Yet it is something the urban poor can hold Action Mayor Garcia up to. It is also a pledge other candidates for mayor might have to make if they want their candidacies considered by the urban poor.

Earlier, Acting Mayor Garcia listened to, accepted and acted on the suggestion of another federation of people’s organizations that he revamp the City’s Department of the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) and implement the approved guidelines for membership in the City’s Housing Development Board.

These constitute the win the urban poor community will celebrate Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, with a Thanksgiving Mass. They will thank God for Acting Mayor Garcia’s pledge. They will pray for Mayor Garcia and the new DWUP and Housing Board to strictly respect the rights accorded to rich and poor alike by the constitution and the nation’s pertinent laws.

Above all, they will thank God for giving them this victory and will pray for more victories as they face life’s challenges as a united urban poor community.