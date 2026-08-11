Carvajal: Complete waste of time, effort and money

Given that this is a fight between two dynasties, one cannot expect the senator-judges to be impartial. We know that their political survival rests on being loyal to this or that dynasty. Hence, expect them to vote not according to law or evidence, but according to political loyalties. That makes the trial a scripted act of grandstanding, a choreographed drama that accomplishes nothing more than depicting our chaotic political situation.

Some say there will be no winners in the impeachment trial — only losers. That would also be false. If Sara is convicted, the Marcos dynasty that is clearly orchestrating her impeachment wins. If Sara is exonerated, the Duterte dynasty wins. In either case, dynastic rule wins. In both scenarios, the big losers are the Filipino people.

To put this in context, political dynasties, with their self-serving style of rule, are the cause of the problems this nation is struggling with. Since it is money that buys them their government positions, they matter-of-factly plunder the nation’s coffers so they can keep buying their positions every election. They manage the economy in ways that favor a few and marginalize many. To seal the deal, they neglect education so as to keep people ignorant and accepting of their self-serving political and economic schemes.

The tension is between ordinary folks and the political dynasties. Thus, people who want genuine change for the country should reject all dynasties. They should work for a pro-people government, something we’ve never had due to being continually controlled by political dynasties. The only time this nation will change course is when political dynasties no longer hold a monopoly on political power.

It is sad to note that one dynasty is successfully dividing us with the impeachment of the Vice President, not to mention the surrender of former President Duterte to the International Criminal Court. People are taking sides on these issues. People who are against the Duterte dynasty do not realize they are supporting the Marcos dynasty and vice versa. They would do well to engage in organizing a genuine non-dynastic third force, a people’s political party.

The instant impeachment case is not a fight for justice and accountability. Yes, it is a constitutional process, but one that is weaponized to destroy a rival dynasty. It does nothing to loosen the grip of political dynasties on power. As such, it is a complete waste of time, effort and money that could better be spent solving the housing, health, job and education problems of millions of Filipinos.