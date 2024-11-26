Carvajal: Damn public service

On the local scene… their foray into Cebu City Hall makes us wonder what makes dismissed public officials go to great lengths to get back to their positions of power. I refer to the erstwhile city administrator who I’m sure did it in consultation with, if not at the urgings of, the suspended-later-dismissed Cebu City mayor, lawyers both. Overheard street-side, people are asking what treasure of great value did they leave behind that they now want so badly to retrieve to the extent of staging a legally awkward incursion into City Hall?

Could it be that they have this irresistible itch to serve Cebuanos and miss the fun of doing it? Their official acts while in office, however, tend to belie that. They demolished urban poor houses without the proper compensation and relocation guaranteed by the Constitution. These officials used trickery and deception to get river easement zone settlers out of harm’s way but in so doing harmed them in a worse way by demolishing their homes without even a temporary relocation.

They were also supposed to provide jobs to their constituents. Instead, however, they deprived thousands of small vendors their means of livelihood by developing Carbon Public Market into a world-class mall by acceding to the sales growth and profitability demands of a private business corporation. Damn public service.

On the national scene… one has to wonder what makes legislators continue their investigation of extra-judicial killings when former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (PRRD) has publicly accepted responsibility for all the alleged crimes related to his administration’s all-out war against illegal drugs.

With his public admission, all investigations should stop. The Department of Justice should start gathering evidence for a case to be filed in court. Yet legislators insist on repeating over and over again the same questions. It appears like they are doing their best to pin PRRD to a politically anemic corner as might be their sole intention.

Meanwhile the nation’s nagging problems remain unsolved. The country could use a quad comm that would earnestly search for solutions to the country’s problems of mass poverty, corruption and drugs. But no, our public officials just have to prioritize the removal of barriers from their path towards gaining, or staying in, power. From the overbearing way they chastise PRRD and the Vice President in public, it is clear that they see both father and daughter, guilty or not, as veritable barriers to their political ambitions. It’s pure and simple power play.

By the things they do that are of no positive consequence to the lives of the rest of Filipinos, we have to conclude that our public officials, with rare exceptions, are driven by an inordinate desire to gain, or stay in, power for what can only be the most egregious of reasons – wealth, power and privilege. Never mind that these come at great cost in manpower and financial resources to the nation. I can almost hear them say under their breath; “Damn public service.”