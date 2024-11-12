Carvajal: Dark shadows of fear and insecurity

I could not figure out why the race for the US presidency was reported as tight. How could it be when one candidate was a convicted felon, a racist, a misogynist, an inveterate liar and a narcissist?

Then, I was stunned that the race was not close at all. Only an overwhelming fear or insecurity could’ve motivated an otherwise sane American to put such a person back in the oval office. But that hardly matters now. Trump has sufficiently shown he will behave in office exactly as he likes and not as his supporters expect him to, certainly not by anybody else’s ethical standards.

But as Americans themselves like to say, it’s no use crying over spilt milk. Still, milk was spilt, the milk of democracy, of freedom and equality. As hard as I try my intellectual faculties just wouldn’t let me be optimistic. I see Trump’s victory as a win for racism, for white supremacy, for misogyny and, as his rhetoric would suggest, for fascism. My mental crystal ball shows a very bleak social landscape for the US, for the world and for the Philippines.

For the US, Trump will certainly not rule according to whatever motivated people to support him. I am not taking out a future scenario of supporters, except Maga republicans, regretting they voted for Trump. He threatened to do many things that sane Americans would simply not take from him. This makes for some dark and grim days ahead for America.

For the world, Trump’s meme “Let’s make America great again” could mean that, having control of the most powerful military in the world, he will impose himself on other nations. Not that Europe, China and the Middle Eastern states will take it lying down. I hope they don’t. But that could just make for an even more bleak global prospect as countries fight off American imperialism.

For the Philippines, Filipinos are not white and Trump’s America does not consider colored people their equal in human dignity and worth. We will be a useful but expendable ally of the US in the latter’s hegemonic rivalry with China. Actually, if our leaders would only care to admit, we have always been expendable, just about to be more so under Trump.

Asked by Christiane Amanpour if he has apprehensions about a Trump presidency the actor Tom Hanks said he trusts the American people will do the right thing when called for it. He subtly referred to America’s joining the war against Hitler’s Nazi Germany as the right thing Americans were called to do at the time. I seriously doubt though if giving Trump the presidency again is the right thing.

Trump’s presidency could bode the fall of the American empire. This is not exactly a bad thing for the world. Empires come and empires go. But the Philippines better start talking and doing self-sufficiency and political maturity to avoid being once again the useful but expendable ally of the succeeding empire.

Trump’s white America is looking like it is less lit up by the bright sunlit colors of freedom and equality but more by some dark shadow of fear and insecurity.