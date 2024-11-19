Carvajal: Democracy in peril

By the popularity of populist yet patently dictatorial leaders, as in Trump in the US and Duterte in the Philippines, one might believe that democracy as a system of government is in peril. But why is there a trend for people in democratic countries to go for leaders who flout legal and moral laws to get things done?

The determinant reality, I believe, is “they get things done.” Which is more than one could say about liberal government leaders who flout democratic principles in the way they neglect to attend to people’s basic needs. It’s not dictatorial populist leaders who put democracy in peril. Democracy is in peril because people are tired of liberal governments that are extremely slow in responding, if at all they respond, to people’s existential basic needs and problems.

In the Philippines, supposedly liberal political leaders, oligarchs all, flout our democratic constitution and our rule of law. They refuse to enact a law to implement the constitutional ban on political dynasties. Lacking that, they implement with impunity a two-tiered justice system, one for the rich and another for the poor. They neglect to reform our mockery of an election system that excludes the majority from participating in government.

It would not be half as bad if they did the people justice and provided them with job opportunities, livable housing, a solid basic education and health insurance. The tragedy is they don’t. Instead they spend people’s time and money grandstanding at endless senate and congressional probes and investigations that have produced no results that are of help to people living in the edges.

People expect their leaders to cater to their basic needs. It’s no chip off their unwashed noses if laws are flouted and decorum set aside. They want their basic needs attended to, period. What they are saying is “we don’t care if laws are broken as long as our needs are attended to.” They like leaders who get things done, never mind that he is foul-mouthed or unmindful of ethical standards. It grates against our bourgeois values but before you blame them try putting yourself in their shoes.

Democracy is in peril because the nursemaids of democracy are sleeping on the job. Morally corrupt, all they seem to care about is how to get rich. They buy people’s votes during elections after which they proceed to enrich themselves. Never mind that people are hungry, have no jobs, no houses, no running water, no basic education, no health insurance, etc.

Should democracy fall down in this country, it will not be due to populist yet dictatorial leaders. It will be due to democracy’s caretakers’ abject failure to get things done for the people. Having said that, I still believe democracy will fall down only if people who want to keep it alive fail to come up with the only thing that will prevent its final demise, a truly democratic yet peaceful mass movement for the restoration of people’s equal rights to justice, freedom, prosperity and peace.