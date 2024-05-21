Carvajal: Double loss of perspective

The case is about a top Filipino official alleged to have ordered the extra-judicial killing of suspected Filipino drug personalities. We are a sovereign nation. It’s our laws that have been violated. If we have a modicum of self-respect, our DOJ not a foreign agency should bring the perps to justice.

While others don’t give it a thought, some justify going to the ICC by the untrustworthiness of the local justice system. True, our justice system is shot full of holes. But that should only tell us that we take care first to plug those holes. Otherwise, when will we ever stop crying on foreign shoulders for solutions to our domestic problems?