Carvajal: Eternity is here and now

If you ask a room of Catholics who among them want to go to heaven, every single one will readily say yes, they’d like to. But if you ask them if they want to go now, this very moment, you will be met with an awkward or maybe a giggly silence. That is due to the deeply entrenched belief that heaven is an afterlife accessible only by death.

But where is heaven really and when are we in heaven existentially and not just figuratively (as when we say we are in heaven when we feel exceedingly happy about something). The simple answer is that heaven is where God is. And God is love, the binding element that holds family, nation, the world and nature together in peace and harmony. As the spiritual writer Henri J. M. Nouwen puts it: “… Eternal life is life in and with God, and God is where I am here and now. It is this divine in-dwelling that is eternal life. It is the active presence of God at the center of my living – the movement of God’s Spirit within us – that gives us the eternal life.”

I find this idea of heaven quite practical. It reduces my faith in God to that of respecting His presence in me, in my neighbor and in all of creation. If each of us would only respect the God that dwells in the hearts of humans, we would care for all humans (regardless of physical features and social status) and treat nature like a brother, sister or even mother as St. Francis of Assisi did.

The world would be a much better place to live in if we worshipped God in the hearts of other humans less with rituals and more with care and concern for the welfare of underprivileged folks and endangered mother nature. Yet, we find it so much easier to go to Mass than to work for the relocation of Tino’s victims. It is so much easier to go through the ritual of confessing sexual sins but not the sin of looking away when people’s rights to a livelihood are taken away nor the sin of polluting our seas, lakes and rivers.

Heaven in the afterlife has become an escape from our responsibility to care for every human and for all of God’s creation. Just imagine how much more peaceful and equitable the world would be if those of us who believe in God respected His presence in nature and in every man, woman or child. The whole of nature exists to provide for all; yet, for lack of respect for His presence in the world, for lack of justice, love and compassion for others and for nature, a few are enjoying a surfeit of the world’s goods while nature and many people are fighting a losing battle for survival.

If one lives the here and now in justice, love and compassion toward other humans and Mother Earth, one does not have to die to get to heaven. Cultivating love, justice and peace in the family, community, nation and the world is heaven on earth. Because of this conviction, I do not pray for the dead, but to them, asking that their spirits help me persevere amidst the temptations humans are heir to, living my life as if eternity, heaven, is here and now