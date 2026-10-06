Carvajal: For a more relevant Church

If I might hazard an analysis, the absence of a positive interaction between the government and the Catholic Church could be at the root of this predicament. Both institutions run parallel to each other and we know parallel lines never intersect. Both stay on their side of the line neither one willing to savage the other if only for the sake of the Filipino people. This rift opens an economically and culturally disadvantaged population to the exploitation, sociologically speaking, by a rich and powerful elite, many of whom are Catholics.

Both institutions are elitist in the way they provide people with their respective services. The government is democratic in name but elitist in practice. Government officials make the laws they themselves bend or violate to their advantage and with impunity. The Church, on the other hand, is elitist both by (canon) law and in practice. The clerical elite (Pope, bishops and priests) make all the decisions in the way dioceses and parishes are run. They are experts on Catholic doctrine but the faithful have mostly a dubious grasp of it.

Both institutions are also not accountable to their members. Government’s democratically elected officials are accountable by law to the people but not in practice. The Catholic Church, on the other hand, is a non-hereditary monarchy. By canon law and by practice, bishops are not the people’s choice and accountable only to the Pope that appointed them. Priests in turn are accountable to their bishops.

Finally, both occupy privileged positions in Philippine Society that one protects from the other’s interference. The government outwardly holds bishops and clergy in high esteem even as it disregards the latter’s moral guidance. The Catholic Church on the other hand sticks to a very narrow interpretation of the Church-state separation and limits its mission to that of saving souls alone.

As things stand, the most that can be expected from government is lip service to the moral guidance of the Catholic Church. It is the Church that must take the initiative if social conditions are to improve. It must become less elitist and more democratic. (How can it tell government to let people participate in decision-making when in the Church the clerical elite makes all the decisions?)

Above all, the Catholic Church has to stop hiding behind the principle of Church-State separation and behind the mission of saving souls only. It’s the whole person that needs liberation from the injustice of the existing social order. It must put its privileges on the line in the accomplishment of this task. It must become relevant to the lives of marginalized Filipinos, get out of the ease and comfort of religious rituals and exercise its vaunted “option for the poor” with concrete anti-poverty programs for justice and peace.