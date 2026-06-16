Carvajal: From the bottom up

This would also be right if the convergence is against the three political forces that currently vie for supremacy in Philippine society, namely, the Marcos Loyalists, the Duterte Die-Hards and the Kakampinks. The unity must be against all three dominant political forces that are making a farce of our democracy with their use of the country’s economic and political levers to advance their self-serving interests. These groups admit only of cosmetic social change but at heart are basically for the status quo.

But it is the wrong approach if change is meant to come from the top, if higher middle-class and upper-class personalities are leading the charge. I believe in the saying that those who are suffering from the consequences of a problem are in the best position to offer a solution. Getting national anti-dynasty forces together to attack the national problem at that level does not conform to this truism.

The selfishness and corruption of the ruling elite represent only half the problem. The other half is the culture of the marginalized that makes them bow meekly to the wishes of those who have power over them. The solution, therefore, must start from below if the Filipino nation is to get out of the murky, crocodile-infested economic, political and cultural marsh it is in now.

Getting rid of political dynasties simply because they are corrupt and are partial to their own interests will not solve the problem. Without an accompanying cultural revolution, the mere overthrow of dynastic rule will only result in a new dynasty coming to the fore. Without a change in the general population’s outlook and values, lead personalities will soon become the new oppressors.

The grassroots must be rid of colonial ideas or values that allow those in power to solely decide what’s good for the nation. More importantly they must acquire the courage to speak and stand up before power if there is going to be a deep-rooted change in the political and economic realities of the nation.

The grassroots need to be helped to undergo the culture-changing and liberational experience of organizing their own political party. Until they are helped to form a genuine people’s political party and learn to struggle for their rights under that party’s banner, there will always be leaders from pseudo-political parties who will use them as means for their own selfish ends like they routinely do.

The solution to our national problem is the long-term process of a cultural revolution, whereby the grassroots learn to appreciate their intrinsic dignity and acquire the courage to stand up for their rights. Philippine society must change from the bottom up. Changing it from top to bottom will not cut it for the simple reason it is imposed and does not have a conscientization component.