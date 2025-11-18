Carvajal: Hopefully doesn’t cut it

One of the most ambiguous words many of us, but especially our political leaders, use unthinkingly when responding to a problem is “hopefully.” The word is often a reliable predictor that what we hope to happen will not happen at all.

Not so much to pick on him as to cite a recent example, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival was recently quoted to say ”Hopefully if fewer families live beside the rivers… we can minimize the garbage and debris flowing downstream…” I know it sounds simplistic but why not just do it and actually relocate river bank residents to areas that are safe and close to their livelihood.

BBM did not say it but he might as well have said “hopefully” when he promised the insulting amounts of P5,000 and P10,000, respectively, for partially and totally damaged houses. What can you build with those amounts? And where does he think they will “hopefully” build?

Wishful thinking (that’s what “hopefully” really means) cannot save informal settlers from floods. They have to be actually taken out of harm’s way. No two ways about it. Of course, they can only be housed and relocated with plenty of government help. They are where they are for the very existential reason that they cannot afford to be anywhere else safe.

The government can afford it too. If it can make billions disappear into the pockets of corrupt government officials, it can afford to house millions of Filipino families living in makeshift shelters in vulnerable places. If we can afford super-expensive fighter jets that we need like a hole in the head, if we can afford the President’s and other officials’ travels abroad, why can we not afford housing, education and wellness for all?

When I was in the corporate world, I explicitly forbade managers to use the word “hopefully” in the presentation of their plans. They had to present a solid plan of action that would surely attain departmental objectives. In government, however, I learned that some plans are “made in heaven.” It was mentioned to me as a joke; but I now have to wonder how much of Tino’s destruction might have been due to plans that were “made in heaven.” As explained to me, when a deadline looms and they have no plan to submit, they just look up to heaven and write down whatever comes to mind… just to beat the deadline.

Fortunately, a local community movement for justice is being organized by concerned citizens of Cebu. Its objectives are: 1) get the government to provide survivors with immediate aid of food, clothing, temporary shelter and eventually a permanent relocation site; and 2) get the Department of Justice to indict, convict and punish, in short hold accountable, corrupt officials and their accomplices, all of whom must also be made to return what they stole. They must not be allowed to run away from the truth. Not the big cats in the Senate, in the House and in Malacañang.

We cannot just hope that aid will come and the truth will win. We have to show up and do what needs to be done. “Hopefully” just doesn’t cut it.