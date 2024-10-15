Carvajal: Kagaw nga makabuhi’g dugo

When the Ombudsman disqualified him from any government office, a defiant Michael Rama was heard to blurt out: “Only death can stop me from running for mayor.” Older and not in the pink of health, former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña is also running, this time for vice mayor. But why do we have strong suspicions how exactly he will function were his team to win?

While other professionals can hardly wait to retire to a care-free life without responsibility, politicians invariably stick to their positions like barnacles to a ship’s hull. I do not want to judge but if you think they are going for reelection because they ache and pine to continue serving their constituencies, you might have another think coming.

When I was campaign manager of my congressman-boss in what is now Davao de Oro, there was this likeable long-time mayor that I asked why he was still at it when he should already be enjoying a life of retirement. I’ll never forget his ready answer: “Hibawo ka, Carvy,” he said with a naughty smile, “Ang kagaw sa politika makapabaskug sa lawas namong mga politiko, makapabuhi sa among dugo, dili makamatay.”

It’s easy to figure out what in politics perks up aging and ailing politicians and keeps them running for office. But another mayor-friend, who has since passed on, gave it to me straight earlier when I was working as Vitarich Corp.’s employee-community relations officer in Bulacan. One day, over a bottle of whiskey, he confided to me the many benefits and advantages of being mayor. What he revealed was no surprise really. What stunned me was his candid admission: “These, Carvy, are the reasons a mayor invests so much to get reelected. This is why we are willing to do anything, even kill, to stay in office.” I am not making this up. Those were his exact words that have since stuck indelibly in my mind.

Filipino politicians not only want to stay in power they also scheme to keep that power in the family. It is no secret that political power makes you wealthy, extremely so, in this country and both wealth and power can dig you out of any hell-hole you throw yourself into. Why do you think Apollo Quiboloy is running for a seat in the Senate?

The disease of politics might not kill the politician and members of the family he infects. But nothing can be more tragic than the flip side of this sickness’ peculiar morbidity. In more ways than one, the disease kills those who feed the infection by voting for and keeping the infected person in office.

What drives former Mayor Michael Rama to insist on running for office in spite of his disqualification is anybody’s guess? I’m betting it is not his dream of making Cebu City “Singapore-like.” Any politician can concoct an impossible dream.

The disease is spreading too. Actors and basketball players are getting infected. Not a surprise as the disease not only keeps you alive but makes for a life of privilege and power. All you need do is close your eyes to the miserable lives of the people you duped or who sold you their votes.