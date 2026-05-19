Carvajal: Lady in distress

For a long time now, the Philippines should have pursued a serious anti-poverty program. For lack of it, we have instead slid inexorably down to the bottom of the Asean development pile. The only thing our dense leaders can think of is ayuda. Why, because ayuda is coursed through political lords who use it to make cash-starved voters vote for their political patrons, thus perpetuating the latter’s self-serving rule.

Yes, impeachment is in the Constitution. But it doesn’t mean that every impeachment process is an exercise in accountability. Not in the Philippines anyway. If you think about it deeply enough, the latest impeachment process, including the Senate takeover, was a fight for ayuda. The protagonists, political dynasts all, just wanted to ensure a win in the coming elections. They want uncontested access to ayuda money that they could use to control the Comelec (Commission on Elections) and buy votes. Once in power, they get to continue inserting unprogrammed funds into the budget.

The four major allegations against the Vice President are: a) use of confidential funds; b) unexplained wealth; c) bribery or corruption; and d) controversial statements. Who among those in favor or against the impeachment is not guilty of the above allegations?

Selective accountability is not accountability. It is a pure and simple political maneuver for easy access to government funds. All of the issues our politicians concern themselves with have to do only with their political and business careers. Nothing about the people’s struggle with homelessness, hunger, disease and ignorance. Otherwise, why does the country still lack a serious anti-poverty program. Why are people kept dependent on the “generosity” of politicians?

This is not only irresponsible but also hypocritical. Irresponsible when they should be attending to the problems of the majority which is poverty due to unemployment and under-employment. Hypocritical when they ooze with pity towards voters whom they keep enslaved to dole-outs of money they stole from the same people.

Some of us are naively wasting energy supporting either the Duterte or the Marcos dynasty. Others, possessed with the right social analysis, are wasting energy hurling angry denunciations of all political dynasties. If the motherland is to be relieved of distress, we need to go beyond criticism and anger. We need to talk about solutions. We need a creative non-violent program to shift from elitist to a truly representative democracy. And because we need political power to implement such a program, we ultimately need to organize (or coalesce into?) a genuine people’s opposition party.