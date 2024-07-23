Carvajal: Organization or community

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano’s excommunication raises some disturbing questions for me. In the Gospels we hear Jesus Christ insisting he came not for the healthy but the sick, not for saints but sinners. The Good Shepherd leaves behind the 99 to search for the one that has strayed from the fold.

Why then does the Catholic Church toss people who, like Archbishop Vigano or like priests who violate their vow of celibacy, stray from its fold. They can hardly be presumed to be sinners. Can the Church of a forgiving Christ not presume honest discernment and good intention from these “strays?”

The answer, I believe, lies in that the historical Catholic Church has always behaved more as an organization than a community. Not to forget that Spain’s Catholic Church (from where the Philippine Church came) once burned heretics at the stake.

A community is a self-forming group of people that share a common purpose. It has no formal leadership structure and lives by the principles of mutual respect and appreciation of shared values. Thus, farming and fishing communities share a common means of earning a living. Thus, Christian communities share their failures and successes in imitating Christ freely and in the varied ways they discern that life to be.

An organization is also built for a common purpose. But, unlike a community that is self-forming, it is constructed to achieve its purpose by strict adherence to rules and regulations set by a formally instituted leadership.

One is not expelled from a community. One either freely leaves it or, if in distress, is helped in whatever way by fellow members. In becoming more of an organization than a community, Catholics are united more by the unquestioning belief in its doctrines and observance of its laws. Easily lost is the spirit of brotherly love of the early Christian communities that self-formed to imitate the life of Christ.

In the seventies, the Mindanao Church undertook to build Basic Christian Communities (BCC). Vatican II opened Church doors to the world and BCC’s were an attempt to flesh out the council’s Pastoral Constitution on the Church in the Modern World. Unfortunately, the Philippine Catholic hierarchy preferred the organization of Basic Ecclesial Communities (BEC). Ecclesial instead of Christian to stress their being officially sanctioned Catholic organizations.

As a result, ecclesial organizations replaced Christian communities. Subservience to the official dictates of the ruling hierarchy, dictates that more often than not, shy away from the justice and peace issues of chaotic contemporary society, replaced the Christian community’s unifying goals of justice and peace

My hope is that the Church would open itself to being enriched by dissent born of a sincere discernment of truth, not just through scriptures but through the signs of the times. It should go back to being a Christian community that, guided by the Holy Spirit, works to bring justice and peace to a violently disagreeing world.