However, hypocritically conscious of the need to keep an image of progress and respectability, they never fail to do anything and everything to hide the ugly face of poverty during international conferences that the country happens to host. Imelda Marcos got us started in the art of keeping the ugly out of sight. At an international meeting in the country, she erected poles from which brightly painted tarpaulins hanged to hide Manila’s eyesore, the inhuman living conditions of poor urban communities.

Ever since, instead of getting rid of the specter of poverty, we have inured ourselves to its ugliness and simply hide it as best we can whenever we host international gatherings. At an Asean meeting in Cebu last October, the sight of garbage-littered Pasil shoreline was conveniently hidden away from view of delegates by colorful commercial ads. It can be safely assumed the same was done at the 80th Meeting of the Asean Working Group on Intellectual Property Cooperation in Lapu-Lapu mid-November.

Recently, when we hosted the 14th Asean Summit, there was palpable negative reaction to the way poor families were displaced to beautify the face of Manila. As observed by some, Manila did not look like the chaotic city people have to put up with daily. Anyway, for P22.9 billion, there is no dirt in the country’s face that cannot be covered with heavy make-up. Anything and everything just to impress our visitors.

As I have hinted earlier in this column, an honest-to-goodness program to eradicate mass poverty includes a policy to industrialize the economy coupled with a serious land reform program both of which the Philippines sorely lacks. These are the “long-term structural investments” that would greatly reduce the incidence of poverty in any country.

Instead, our leaders decided on the following ayuda or aid programs that provide temporary relief for the poor: Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations, Ayuda sa Kapus ang Kita Program, Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced workers.

No question about their being a big help to concerned poor people in their time of need. The problem is they foster dependency that kills a poor person’s self-respect and dignity. These programs also deepen political patronage especially since more often than not they are distributed through elected officials. Instead of killing poverty, these programs keep it alive. In the Philippines, the poor are eyesores and the least expensive way of being rid of eyesores is to simply hide them from view. Economic growth is promoted solely on the macro level that benefits big business owners while the poor remain dependent on the dole-out programs of condescendingly (hypocritically?) generous public officials.