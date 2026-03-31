Carvajal: The Jaudas kiss

Today’s gospel reading reminds us of Judas’ betrayal of Jesus with a kiss. Judas must have had other reasons for betraying a close friend and esteemed mentor. He was the group treasurer, yet he betrayed Jesus for thirty pieces of silver. Was it perhaps to cover up for disallowed expenses?

In any case, Judas’ betrayal led to Jesus enduring on the cross the death that redeemed mankind from the bondage of sin. Ironically, it can be rightly said that Judas’ betrayal got our salvation on track. Without in any way justifying the wrong he did, Judas’ otherwise treacherous kiss led to man’s redemption, as the Christians among us believe.

We cannot say that of the betrayal by our leaders of the Filipino people that has been happening since local political dynasties took over from foreign colonial masters. The latest instance of a betrayal happened with ghost and substandard infrastructure projects of various kinds. Proof of long-enduring and still ongoing betrayal is the growing number of Filipino families that consider themselves poor and are in fact poor.

Unlike that of Judas, our leaders’ betrayal has no positive aftermath. In truth, unless they are prevented from further betraying the Filipino people, millions will continue to thrash in the marshes of ignorance and poverty. Our elitist leaders have been, and still are, grossly mismanaging the country’s economy, channeling most of its benefits to their families.

We need not speculate either on the reasons for this betrayal. Their luxurious lifestyle and corrupt practices make it obvious they feel entitled to financial gain while in office. Their consistent refusal to initiate badly needed structural reforms clearly indicates a policy of putting their economic and political ambitions over people’s basic needs. How else does it happen that a resource-rich country like ours has the majority of its population wallowing in the throes of poverty?

When Judas realized his betrayal led to Jesus’ death, he cried his sorrow out until, unable to bear the burden of his misdeed, he hanged himself. Unlike Judas, those who stole millions from the people, those who betrayed Filipinos for their own financial gain, are by no means sorry. Instead, they are using ill-gotten money to avoid punishment and to seek more terms in office.

Hence, truly every day and not just figuratively on Good Friday, the Filipino people die on the cross of poverty. Unlike Judas’ betrayal that ultimately led to a glorious resurrection, the betrayal by our leaders can only lead Filipinos to more suffering and death without hope of resurrection.

Finally, it should not be lost on us that our leaders are not holding themselves accountable for the poverty of millions of Filipinos. They do not mind carrying on as usual and, Judas-like, kissing us towards a Good Friday of suffering and death that is without an Easter Sunday resurrection.

We are left with no choice but to find our own ways of resurrecting to a new life of freedom from injustice and betrayal. We can start by spurning the Judas kiss of our leaders... not singly but in organized political action.