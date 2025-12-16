Carvajal: Theater or for real

2025 is ending with some totally unexpected news. BBM certified as urgent the passage of four bills that at first read could mean the end of corruption in this country: the Anti-dynasty bill, the Party-list reform bill, the Independent People’s Commission bill and the Cadena (Citizens’ Access Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability) bill.

I’ve always discounted political dynasties from introducing reforms that would loosen their grip on the country’s socio-economic control levers. The news, therefore, jolted me into playing the role of a devil’s advocate. This is just too good to be true. There has to be a catch.

By itself the anti-dynasty bill will not rid us of political dynasties as BBM’s rah-rah boys would have us believe. A more basic election reform bill has to be passed with it. As long as money determines the winners and as long as voters elect individuals not party programs, wealthy political dynasties can always finance the election of surrogates and continue to run this country by proxy.

Moreover, no reform bill will give proportionate representation to marginalized sectors as long as the party-list sub-system remains a mere adjunct to what is essentially a one party (with many rightist factions) system. The whole system has to be turned into a two-or- three-party system where government funds the formation, accreditation and operation of genuine ideology-based parties. Voters should elect parties and programs, not individuals and honeyed promises. The winning party’s listed candidates get to hold the office or offices the party has won.

The marginalized sector cannot form a party without government help. That’s why our party-list system now is not representative of the marginalized sector because rich and powerful individuals form, finance and lead them. Besides, our party-list system breaks up the marginalized sector into many small groups with no chance whatsoever of getting a majority in Congress and passing laws favorable to their sector.

As to the Independent People’s Commission bill, the devil has to be in the details. Who will be the members? Will they be appointed or elected and by whom? Answers to those questions might very well provide the corrupt with convenient escape hatches.

I have no idea how the Cadena bill will prevent corruption. But just like the others it will have loopholes through which corrupt political personalities will escape detection and censure.

By far the most critical questions are: How can Congress pass those bills without delay when horse-trading will take them a long time to agree on a final version? And what will prevent both houses from agreeing only when the bills are shot full of favorable escape holes? The Supreme Court has just confirmed that our legislators are not beyond violating the constitution in the pursuit of their self-interests.

No, I can’t find my way into believing this is for real. It smacks too much of theatre, optics meant to distract and keep the pressure down. We have nothing to lose taking the news with a grain of salt and keeping the pressure up.