Carvajal: Three we let get away

Nations like individuals develop by interacting with other nations. With the world shrunk into a village by the internet, the interaction has never been faster and richer than in this day and age. One does not even have to travel to learn how other nations cope with contemporary life challenges. Just about everything there is to learn is a click away on one’s computer.

First one imitates, and later innovates on, what one perceives as another nation’s more effective way of solving its people’s food, housing, job, health and education problems. Unfortunately for this country, three groups of people are failing miserably to imitate, much less innovate on, solutions to problems they are accountable for.

The first of these groups are Philippine Catholic bishops. In spite of exposure to direct Christian action against injustice in other countries, in spite of Vatican II’s Constitution on the Church in the Modern World that challenged the Church to engage the world with all its problems, and in spite of Pope Francis’ urgings for bishops to engage in the reform of unjust social structures that cause widespread poverty, the latter remain content with saving souls from sin instead of saving the whole person from the dire effects of mainly the sin of injustice.

The Second Plenary Council of the Philippines in 1991 rejected this split-level Christianity and resolved to save the whole person from all conditions of injustice. However, implementing the resolutions never became Church policy. Bishops and clergy, with few exceptions, continue to promote devotional piety instead of the core Christian values of justice, love and freedom.

Educators are the second group, those on top who set the education system’s directions, not our heroic teachers who are doing their best to be true to their profession in spite of adverse physical conditions. After so much exposure to variedly effective education systems in the world they have so far failed to imitate, innovate and create educational methods that might reverse the disconcerting negative results of our current education system -- corrupt leaders and a non-thinking submissive citizenry. The new secretary has been eerily silent. What the newly appointed undersecretary will bring to the table remains to be seen.

But the worst of the lot is the political enclave. Politicians are now busy scheming to win a position in the lucrative business of politics. From the continuing poverty of millions of Filipinos, it is clear they have not been running for office to serve but to enjoy the prestige, privilege and wealth that come with political power. No government has ever waged a direct war against poverty. They just keep plugging leaks with ayuda here and ayuda there.

We are letting these three groups get away with their laid-back refusal to find innovative solutions, not just palliatives, to our social problems. Thus, we have only ourselves to blame for the ominous dark clouds that continue to shroud our nation’s future.