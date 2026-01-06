Carvajal: Truth and consequence

We know of ghost flood control projects, of anomalous budget insertions for un-programmed funds. We know that contractors, DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) officials, and budget-inserting congressmen have gotten filthy rich. As reported by Senator Lacson, a total of P180 billion was lost to ghost projects alone, not including what was lost in substandard projects.

The amount is absolutely staggering even excluding what we don’t know was lost in substandard flood control projects. We also don’t know how much was lost on un-built or substandard classrooms, un-built or substandard farm-to-market roads, etc. etc. etc. All of these are traceable to anomalous budget insertions principally by congressmen and senators but possibly prompted by the top dog in Malacañang, if you can believe the retired (or forced to retire?) executive secretary.

The question remains: who are guilty and will we know them in 2026? Will they suffer the consequences (imprisonment and restitution of money stolen) also in 2026? It’s the New Year and it’s been about five months since the flood control scandal blew up and no truth has been established about the identities of masterminds in both houses of Congress. One key witness has died under very suspicious circumstances; yet in spite of too many facets of her death not making any sense, DOJ (Department of Justice) has hastily ruled there was no foul play involved.

Not that this was not expected. After all, investigation and prosecution are being performed by fellow members of the dynastic class who might also be just as corrupt. Thus, the impartiality of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) was held suspect. In the first place, why did BBM hurriedly compose an ICI when we have a DOJ and an Office of the Ombudsman whose heads he appointed and who, anyway, owe their loyalty to him? Did he want investigations to crisscross in heavy bureaucratic traffic and thus delay the truth and consequence of anomalous budget insertions?

Now he is in favor of forming a People’s Commission. This, if anything, will certainly delay the investigation and filing of cases further as forming the People’s Commission will take time. Yet, the change of name will not make the new body more independent than the (defunct?) ICI. How, when like the ICI, the People’s Commission will be a creature of a Congress that played with budget insertions?

The fear is that the whole thing is designed to further delay what is already the very slow march of justice in this country. The investigation, the validation of findings, the filing of cases, not to mention court battles take an interminably long time. I would not be surprised if the game plan is to delay until the elections of 2028 when suspect members of Congress could run and be exonerated by a clueless electorate.

Even BBM’s certification of the urgency of passing the anti-dynasty bill could arguably be a way of distracting people from the flood control corruption issue. No, it isn’t looking like 2026 will be a year of truth and consequence.